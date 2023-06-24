Dynamos set to use Babourfields as temporary home venue

Harare giants Dynamos are set to use Babourfields Stadium as their temporary home venue when Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games resume on July 1, Soccer24 has established.

League matches were suspended to pave way for renovations at the National Sports Stadium, as it was home to eight of the 18 teams in the PSL and hosting a minimum of four games per week.

After the Sports and Recreation Commission (SRC) announced that the giant facility will not host more than two games per week when the league resumes, clubs which were using it as their home ground were told to look for alternative venues.

A well-placed source at Dynamos told Soccer24 that they will be using Babourfields in Bulawayo while waiting for Rufaro to be ready.

“We will be using Babourfields Stadium when the league resumes. Another option we could have settled for was Bata Stadium in Gweru, but we then decided to go for Babourfields,” the source said.

“If you look at how Kaizer Chiefs operate in South Africa, they can host a home match in any city in, because they have fans everywhere, and the same applies with us.

“We also command a huge following in Bulawayo so why not? We will use Babourfields until Rufaro is ready,” added the source.