Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester United are keeping tabs on Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa, 23, and Brentford’s Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, as alternatives to become their new number one. with Spain’s David de Gea, 32 looking increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford in this window. Sky Sports.

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 27, who is out of favour at Manchester City, has emerged as a target for Bayern Munich. Bild

Chelsea have rejected Manchester United’s third bid worth £55m for midfielder Mason Mount. Sky Sports

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Netherlands international Justin Kluivert from Roma.

Inter Miami have announced the signing of Sergio Busquets, as the ex-Barcelona star is poised to link up with former team-mate Lionel Messi.

Wolves have confirmed the departure of captain Ruben Neves to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal for a club record £47m.

Cesar Azpilicueta is set to leave Chelsea to join Inter Milan after agreeing to personal terms. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal are set to table a £100 million ($127m) bid for West Ham captain Declan Rice amid rival interest from Manchester City. The Daily Mail

Borussia Dortmund are eyeing a potential move to sign Conor Gallagher from Chelsea as a replacement for Jude Bellingham. Bild

Arsenal have reportedly reached a verbal agreement to sign Belgium midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from Championship side Southampton. The teenager was also attracting attention from Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United. Football Insider