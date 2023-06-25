Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane explains what caused underwhelming campaign last season

Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane has explained why his side lost the momentum in the final stage of the previous season.

The Soweto giants finished the term on number 5 and missed out on the qualification for the CAF inter-club competition.

The team concluded the campaign without a trophy much to the disappointment of loyal supporters who called for Zwane’s removal.

Reflecting on his first season in charge, Zwane expressed his thoughts in an interview with Kaizer Chiefs TV.

“We wanted to make sure that the project succeeds. [But] we ended the season on a very, very low note after we started very, very well. It’s just that things were not consistent. The fluctuation of results also unsettled us,” said Zwane.

“To sum it up all, I would say injuries hindered our progress this past season and unfortunately it’s something we couldn’t control, we couldn’t control injuries.”

Meanwhile, Zwane’s future as the Amakhosi head coach remains uncertain following rumours suggesting that the club wants to replace him.

The 49-year-old still has two years left on his contract signing a deal as the substantive head coach in May last year.