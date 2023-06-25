Kaizer Chiefs drop major hint about Khama Billiat future

Khama Billiat has returned to Kaizer Chiefs for the pre-season, giving a huge hint at his future.

The Zimbabwean winger’s contract is set to expire at the end of this month and talks have been ongoing for some time.

Latest reports have suggested that Billiat has agreed to take a huge pay cut in order to stay on at Chiefs ahead of the next campaign.

The former Warriors international was among the first players that underwent fitness tests at Kaizer Chiefs Village ahead of the start of the pre-season camp.

This could mean both Amakhosi and Khama have since reached a common ground over a new deal, to extend their union beyond five years.

Fitness tests at the Kaizer Chiefs Village in Naturena #Kappa #Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/fJHfRLjW86 — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 23, 2023

The 32-year-old joined Chiefs in 2018 on a free transfer after leaving Mamelodi Sundowns.

Meanwhile, the developments seemingly puts an end to Young Africans’ pursuit of Billiat’s signature.

The Tanzanian giants confirmed their interest in snapping up the player on a free transfer in this window.