MWOS return to winning ways with emphatic victory over PAM

MWOS returned to winning ways in style, with an emphatic 3-0 victory over PAM in a Northern Region Soccer League match played at Muriel Mine yesterday.

Prior to yesterday’s game, Lloyd Mutasa’s charges had failed to win any of their previous two games —losing 0-1 at home to log leaders Black Mambas and before playing out a 1-1 stalemate with army side Commando Bullets away at Commando Baracks.

Kudzai Zhuwaki thrust the Punters ahead in the 14th minute before Jordan Pedro doubled their advantage on the stroke of half time.

Captain Chris Samakwere put the final nail on the PAM coffin five minutes into the second half when he scored MWOS’s third.

Mutasa was naturally happy that his charges returned to winning ways away from home.

“It’s very exciting to pick up three points away from home, especially against a side that is very strong at home,” Mutasa said after the match.

“PAM had an unbeaten record at home and winning against them by such a margin is obvious a great achievement and we are very excited about it,” he added.

Mutasa described last week’s draw against Bullets as a disappointing result which spurred his side in yesterday’s game.

“Everyone was not happy with last week’s result, from the players to the technical team, we were all disappointed. So today (yesterday) it was team spirit which emerged from every individual to bounce back and get a win,” explained Mutasa.

“Every individual in the team had a spirit of unity to try and make up for last week’s result,” he added.

MWOS host Herentals U20 at Ngoni Stadium on Saturday and Mutasa predicts a very difficult game.

“Herentals U20 are a good team and very well known. Anything can happen in a game of football. But given we are at home, we are going to put our best and we are going to try as much as we can to give them a run for their money,” Mutasa said.