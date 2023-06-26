CAPS United to use Babourfields aas as temporary home venue

Just like their city rivals Dynamos, Harare giants CAPS United will be using Babourfields Stadium as their temporary home venue when Castle Lager Premier Soccer League games resume this weekend.

The PSL leadership suspended league matches ealier this month since Harare was left with no stadium fit to host matches, as the National Sports Stadium —which was shared by eight of the eighteen teams in the country’s top-tier —had to be renovated.

All teams which were using the giant facility —Cranborne Bullets, Simba Bhora, Herentals, Black Rhinos, Yadah, Dynamos, CAPS United and ZPC Kariba —were instructed to register two alternative venues ahead of the resumption of the league on Saturday.

Dynamos opted for Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, so have their crosstown rivals CAPS.

Makepekepe will host Highlanders at Emagumeni on Sunday.

Nyamhunga in Kariba has been homologated and ZPC will host Yadah there on Saturday.

Defending champions FC Platinum welcome last season’s runners up Chicken Inn to Mandava on Saturday, while Ngezi Platinum Stars entertain Hwange at Baobab.

Also on Saturday, Bulawayo Chiefs host GreenFuel at Luveve while Manica Diamonds host Sheasham at Gibbo.

Black Rhinos host Dynamos at Bata on Sunday, while Herentals entertainment Simba Bhora at Mandava.