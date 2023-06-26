Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of 2023/24 season

Kevin De Bruyne will miss the start of next season due to injury.

The Belgian forward was forced off the pitch in the first half of the Champions League final against Inter Milan after suffering a hamstring tear.

According to English outlet The Star, the injury was a serious one and he won’t be fit in time for the new campaign.

The scans revealed De Bruyne, 31, suffered a Grade Three hamstring tear.

The problem does not require surgery but it will prevent him from playing any part in the Community Shield curtain-raiser against Arsenal and the EPL season opener against Burnley.

The publication adds that City’s medical department are optimistic the playmaker will be ready to play his first game of the campaign on Aug 16 – for their European Super Cup clash against Europa League champions Sevilla in Athens.

De Bruyne will still join City’s pre-season camp and the club’s tour of the Far East but only to continue his recovery rather than appear in any of the games.