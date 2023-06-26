Luton Town head of recruitment makes huge admission about Nakamba

Luton Town’s chief recruitment officer Mick Harford has admitted that Marvelous Nakamba’s signing in the January window created a significant impact on the team as the transfer came at a key moment.

Nakamba joined the the Hatters on a six-month loan deal from EPL side Aston Villa in January and quickly became a key player in the squad. He won the club’s Player of the Month for March, while also pushing the side to EPL promotion.

The Zimbabwean midfielder also used the short stay in the Championship to rediscover his form after spending the first half of the just ended campaign frozen out at Villa.

Harford told Sky Sports: “We brought some key players in at key times of the season.

“In the January window, we brought in Marvelous Nakamba, who did a fantastic job for us.

“Carlton Morris, who got 20-odd goals this season, so really pivotal players for us.

“But you’ve got to give credit to all the players, all the squad, they’ve had a fantastic season.

“There’s a brilliant, brilliant camaraderie in the squad and a great spirit there.”

Recent reports have suggested that Luton now wants Nakamba on a permanent deal.

Harford confirmed the recruitment plans are well underway but didn’t state the targets.

He added: “We will need to add some quality, some strength, some depth, some athleticism to the squad and hopefully that will stand us in good stead.”