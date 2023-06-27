Nakamba invites Aston Villa captain John McGinn to Victoria Falls

Aston Villa captain John McGinn is expected in the country this afternoon, after he was invited by Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba to spend some time in Victoria Falls.

Nakamba is currently in the country and enjoying the off-season break in the resort town, after helping Luton Town secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Hwange-bred midfielder, who was on loan at Luton, is expected to return to his parent club Aston Villa before the claret and blue decide on his future.

Nakamba invited Villa captain McGinn, to also spend part of the off-season break in Victoria Falls.

“Yes, John McGinn arrives in Zimbabwe today, as has been widely reported. He was invited by Marve (Nakamba) to spend some time in Victoria Falls,” a source close to the Zimbabwean midfielder told Soccer24.

“Marve (Nakamba) has a good relationship with John McGinn, that’s why it was so easy for him to convince the Scott to come to Zimbabwe,” added the source.