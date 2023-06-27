Orlando Pirates confirm arrival of newly signed quartet as five players leave the club

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the signing of four players.

The new arrivals include Sephelo Baloni (Cape Town All Stars), Katlego Otladisa (Marumo Gallants), Melusi Buthelezi (TS Galaxy) and Patrick Maswanganyi (SuperSport United).

A statement by the club reads: “The quartet is already with the team and will form part of the preseason preparations.

“Please join us in welcoming them to the Orlando Pirates family.”

Pirates have also confirmed the departure of another group of players.

The statement continues: “As we welcome one group, we bid farewell to another.

“Orlandopiratesfc.com can confirm the departures of Ntsako Makhubela, Craig Martin, Nkanyiso Zungu, Kopano Thuntsane, and Ndumiso Mabena.

“The Club would like to wish them the best in their future endeavours.”

Meanwhile, Terrence Dzvukamanja is in talks to sign a new contract with the Soweto Giants.

The Zimbabwean striker’s contract is set to expire at the end of June, though the Pirates have an option to extend it with another year.