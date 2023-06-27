Orlando Pirates fans wanted me dead, reveals Dzvukamanja

Terrence Dzvukamanja has revealed that he received death threats from Orlando Pirates fans last year.

The Zimbabwean striker endured a frustrating spell at the Soweto Giants during the first half of the previous campaign.

He played just one game in that time and was at times dropped from the matchday squad.

His future looked bleak and was almost on his way out but coach Jose Riveiro decided to keep him.

Speaking in a SuperSport TV documentary, Dzvukamanja said he went through depression because of the threats.

“I received death threats, they didn’t want me here [at Pirates],” the Warriors international said.

“[It happened] last year, from September 2022 until December.

“They would come into my inboxes, and they called me — I don’t know where they got my number from.

“Even at malls … there was a time I went to a mall, and someone told me directly, ‘If you can’t leave, we will make you leave.’ I don’t respond in such cases.

“They would keep sending messages saying, ‘We know you are ignoring us, but if you don’t tell your agent or your bosses you want to leave, we will make you leave — or [make you] leave the earth’.

“By that time I had to tell my parents, my agent, even the boss of the team about what was happening.”