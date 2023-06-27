Transfer news, rumours and updates

Manchester City have sent an official bid to West Ham for the signing of England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, in a deal worth up to £90m. The Athletic

And Arsenal continue positive talks with West Ham over the signing of Declan Rice and are working behind the scenes on their next move. Sky Sports

Napoli’s reported rejection of Paris St-Germain’s 100m euros interest in 24-year-old Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen could spark an auction – with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle poised to launch bids. Gazzetta dello Sport

Manchester United have confirmed Zidane Iqbal has left the club to sign for Eredivisie club FC Utrecht for an undisclosed fee.

Bayern Munich could be at the front of the queue for 29-year-old Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, who is said to be keen on the move to Germany. Sky Sport

England pair Jadon Sancho and Harry Maguire are among 13 players Manchester United are willing to sell this summer. Mail

Paris Saint-Germain have informed Kylian Mbappe’s mother and agent Fayza Lamari that the France captain has to make a decision to extend his contract or leave the club in this window. L’Équipe

Mohamed Salah is not heading for the Anfield exit any time soon despite speculation linking the Egypt and Liverpool forward, 31, with a transfer to Saudi Arabia. Mirror

Manchester United’s £55m bid for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount remains on the table but an impasse in talks has led United to refocus on other targets, including Brighton’s Moises Caicedo and Juventus’ Adrien Rabiot. Sky Sports

AC Milan have tabled a €15m offer to sign former England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 27, from Chelsea. Calciomercato

Liverpool have joined Arsenal in the race to sign Belgian midfielder Romeo Lavia, 19, from relegated Southampton. Fabrizio Romano