Wilfred Zaha buys his second football club

Crystal Palace foward Wilfried Zaha and rapper Stormzy have teamed up and agreed to buy non-league club AFC Croydon.

Zaha and the musician, who both grew up in the London district of Croydon, are part of a three-man consortium alongside former Palace head of player care Danny Young.

The team plays in the Combined Counties Football League Premier South Division – the ninth tier of English football.

A statement from AFC Croydon reads: “The consortium will own, operate and develop their childhood hometown football club.

“While completion is subject to legislative and governance procedures, the three consortium members are excited about developing a community asset in the borough that gave them their own opportunities. They hope to take the entire community on this exciting journey with them.”

Zaha also owns a team in his native Ivory Coast, with Espoir Club D’Abengourou having been bought alongside his brother Carin in September 2022.