Its a must win, says Bamusi ahead of Bosso clash

CAPS United winger Phenias Bamusi has described Sunday’s Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match against Highlanders as a must-win.

The country’s top-tier resumes on Saturday with Lloyd Chitembwe’s charges hosting Bosso at Babourfields, after they opted to use Emagumeni as their temporary home venue.

Bamusi admits the game will be a difficult one, but insists it is a must-win for Makepekepe, who will be seeking to return to winning ways after the 1-2 loss to Cranborne Bullets on Matchday 12.

“It’s a must-win,” Bamusi told Soccer24.

“Its a difficult one, they (Highlanders) have so much confidence at the moment and we know we have to be at our best. It’s a big game and everyone is motivated to give their best,” he added.

Bamusi believes the break has motivated CAPS to do better in the remainder of the season.

“We feel we had enough tym to rest. The break also gave us time to regroup after the defeat in our last game,” he said.

CAPS have ammased 17 points from their first eleven games and currently occupy 8th place on the log standings.