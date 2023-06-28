Kaizer Chiefs apoint Molefi Ntseki as new head coach

Kaizer Chiefs have appointed Molefi Ntseki as their new head coach, replacing Arthur Zwane.

The 54-year-old former Bafana Bafana coach, who has been the head of technical and youth development at Chiefs, replaces Zwane, who has been demoted to the role of assistant coach.

“Kaizer Chiefs are pleased to formally announce the appointment of Molefi Ntseki as the new Head Coach of the first team, effective immediately,” the Soweto giants said in a statement.

Zwane’s future at Naturena has been shrouded in uncertainty for a while, after failing to guide the Soweto giants to continental football in his first season in charge.