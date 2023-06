Mandla Mpofu will leave his job as the head coach of Botswana Premier League club Masitaoka FC this month.

The team confirmed that it will not renew Mpofu’s contract when it expires in the coming days.

The former Highlanders coach took the reins at the Botswana top-flight side in August last year and guided the team to a 7th place finish in the league.

Here is the club’s full statement: