Mandla Mpofu shown exit door in Botswana

Botswana Premier League side Masitaoka Football Club will not renew the contract of Zimbabwean coach Mandla ‘Lulu’ Mpofu when it expires at the end of June 2023.

The former Highlanders coach joined the ambitious side in August last year and signed a one-year deal.

Despite Mpofu leading Masitaoka to a seventh-place finish in the just ended Botswana Premier League season, the club has decided not to renew the former Warriors assistant coach’s contract.

“Masitaoka Football Club can announce that the club will part ways with Head Coach Mandla Mpofu at the end of June 2023 when his contract expires,” the club said in a statement.

“Mpofu was appointed Masitaoka FC coach in August 2022 and during his time with the club, he was in charge of 34 official matches [16W, 4D, 14L] in all competitions. He has led us to a seventh-place finish in the Botswana Premier League 2022/23 campaign with 43 points, as well as taking us to the Orange FA Cup Season 4 Semi Finals.

“We have the highest degree of respect for Mandla as a coach and as a person, he has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity.

“The club would like to thank Coach Mpofu for all his efforts and contribution at Masitaoka FC. We wish him well for the future.

“There will be no further comment until a new Head Coach appointment is made.”