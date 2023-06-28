Mushekwi hits brace to extend goal tally

Nyasha Mushekwi has extended his goal tally after netting a brace in Zhejiang’s 3-0 win over Meizhou Hakka F.C. in the Chinese Super League.

The Zimbabwean striker opened the scoring in the 35th minute before sealing the victory nine minutes from time.

The brace is his second of the season after netting another one in May.

Mushekwi, who is Zhejiang’s all-time top goalscorer, now has eight goals in thirteen games.

He moves into second place on the league’s top goalscorer’s chart, two goals behind leader Leonardo of Changchun Yatai.