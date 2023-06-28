Sadio Mane breaks silence on punching teammate Leroy Sane

Sadio Mane has broken his silence on the physical altercation with his Bayern Munich teammate Leroy Sane in April.

The Senegal international punched his Sane after their Champions League second leg semifinal loss to Manchester City at the Etihad.

The attack, which happened inside the dressing room, left the German forward with with a bloodied lip.

The pair were first embroiled in an argument on the pitch which then carried into the dressing room, with the two needed to be separated by their fellow team-mates.

Bayern subsequently hit Mane with a £250,000 fine and banned him for one game after incident.

The pair appeared to bury the hatchet, with Sane even reportedly telling the club not to sack the Senegal winger.

Speaking on the incident for the first time, the former Liverpool forward told Senegalese station 2stv, as cited by the Daily Mail: “This kind of things can happen. It happened. We were able to solve this small problem.

“Sometimes it’s good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It’s behind us now. We’ll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season.

“I’m on vacation with the family. It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn’t a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It’s normal.

“I love challenges, and Bayern is a big challenge. It’s up to me to do everything to meet this challenge.”

Mane has been linked with an exit in this window after his underwhelming first season in Germany having moved on from Liverpool for £35m.

He has attracted interest from Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking about his future, the forward added: “Yes, God willing. If everything goes well, I’m going to return to Bayern.”