Transfer news, rumours and updates

Bayern Munich stepped up their interest in Tottenham striker Harry Kane after submitting an opening bid of £60m plus add-ons, which has been deemed too low, and will need to reach at least £100m to stand any chance of the deal going through. Guardian

The German giants are also waiting on finalising the final details for the signature of Kim Min-jae after he completes his military service. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal have submitted a third bid for 24-year-old West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice, with the offer made up of an initial £100m and a further £5m in add-ons. Athletic

James Maddison will have a medical at Tottenham on Wednesday as the Leicester City midfielder closes in on a move to North London. Sky Sports

Liverpool are ready to rival Real Madrid in trying to sign Paris St-Germain’s France forward Kylian Mbappe, 24, with a bid of more than 300m euros (£258m), according to Fifa agent Marco Kirdemir. Marca

Manchester City have completed the signing of Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea.

AC Milan are in talks with Chelsea over a deal to sign Christian Pulisic, and the United States men’s national team star is keen on the switch. Fabrizio Romano

The Italian giants are also eyeing a move for Wolves’ Adama Traore as his contract comes to an end. Goal

Manchester United have backed out of contract agreement with David de Dea. The Red Devils are now offering a reduction on the £375,000 per week salary, which De Gea had signed. The Athletic

Leeds United are interested in signing out-of-favour Liverpool centre-back Nat Phillips. The Athletic