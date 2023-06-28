Zim player signs pro deal with English League Two side

Zimbabwean forward Ronald Sithole has signed his first professional deal with English League Two side Gillingham FC.

Sithole, the young brother of former Gills player and current Bolton Wanderers’ academy star Gerrald, signed the deal with two other youngsters – Sam Gale and Alex Giles.

The trio will join the senior squad for pre-season camp.

A statement by the club on their website reads: “The club is delighted to announce that Sam Gale, Alex Giles and Ronald Sithole have all put pen to paper on their first professional contracts at Priestfield Stadium.

“All three will join the rest of the first-team squad on Wednesday when they report back for pre-season training. They signed their deals on Tuesday with manager Neil Harris and Chairman Brad Galinson in attendance.”

Ronald spent much of the previous season on loan at lower-tier clubs – Chatham Town, Whitstable and Faversham.

He becomes the latest Zimbabwean youngster to sign a pro deal in England.

Other prospects that have recently signed their first pro deals in England include Liverpool’s Isaac Mabaya, Newcastle United’s Michael Ndiweni, Benjani Mwaruwari Jr and Zanda Siziba of Yeovil Town, Thierry Katsikunya of Aston Villa, Leon Chiwome (Wolves), and Sean Tarima of West Ham.

18-year-old defender Joey Phuthi recently received an offer from Sheffield Wednesday.