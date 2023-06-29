Highlanders coach makes huge admission about Castle Lager Premiership

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito has openly admitted that the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League has high competition.

Brito is guiding Bosso in his first full season in Zimbabwe following his appointment in the middle of the previous campaign.

The Brazilian has managed to keep up with the momentum and his side is sitting in the second position with twenty-two points, one behind log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.

However, the Bulawayo giants are not well off in the race as teams in the following pack are not a distance away.

This has made Brito to acknowledge the competitiveness of the league.

He told reporters in Thursday’s presser: “The league is very competitive, if you look at the log table, the team that is in position one and the team that is in seventh position have a slight point difference.”

Meanwhile, Bosso will face CAPS United in their next game on Sunday as the league returns from a three-week break.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium, with Makepekepe forced to shift their home ground to Bulawayo due to the unavailability of match venues in Harare.

Brito spoke about this encounter, adding: “Of course, it’s a plus to us as we won’t be traveling to Harare, and we hope the support from our fans will come in handy.”