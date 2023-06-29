Inactive Warriors move up on latest FIFA Rankings

The Zimbabwe national team has moved two places up on the latest FIFA Rankings released on Thursday.

The Warriors have not been in action since their international ban was ratified by the FIFA congress in March last year.

They last played a competitive game at the 2021 Afcon tournament in January 2022.

But they have found themselves moving up on the latest world ranking.

The movement is due to Central Africa Republic and Libya losing 12.19 and 15.07 points, respectively, following their dismal performance in the Afcon 2023 qualifiers played during the June international window.

In Africa, Zimbabwe remained on number 33 with unchanged 1138.56 points.

Meanwhile, 2022 FIFA World Cup winners Argentina are on top of the FIFA rankings, while Morocco, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, remained Africa’s top ranked team.