Orlando Pirates confirm fixtures for pre-season tour of Spain

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the fixtures for the pre-season tour of Spain next month.

The Sea Robbers will be based in Marabella from July 9 to July 21, 2023.

José Riveiro and his charges will face Israeli outfit Maccabi Tel Aviv on July 13.

The Soweto Giants will then play Ecuadorian side Independiente da Valle two days later.

Pirates will round up their tour with a clash against local team UD Las Palmas on July 19. The Spanish side will compete in La Liga this season after gaining promotion alongside Granada.