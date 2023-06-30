“Don’t offer Billiat a new contract”: Kaizer Chiefs legend tells the club

Kaizer Chiefs legend Shane McGregor has urged the Soweto giants not to offer Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat a new contract.

Billiat’s contact at the Glamlour Boys expires today, but numerous reports in South Africa claim the nimble-footed winger was asked to take a pay-cut to stay the club for one more year.

Billiat has come under scrutiny from Chiefs fans since moving from Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018, with ever-demanding ‘Khosi Nation’ arguing that the Mufakose-bred winger is yet to replicate the form which propelled him to stardom at Masandawana.

McGregor, who made 114 appearances in the black and gold Amakhosi strip between 1987 and 1994, insists Billiat has not done enough to deserve a new contract.

“To be honest, what has Billiat done at Chiefs? Not much. For (Itumeleng) Khune, he can still mature with experience and go for a few more years,” he was qoouted as saying by South African publication SowetanLive.

“Khune can also help other keepers, so it is worthy to keep him in the team. Personally, I believe it’s a waste of time to keep Billiat.”

Added McGregor: “But as I said, it is a difficult call since we don’t know who will come in and what will happen, whether the coach will want to use him.”

Billiat returned to Naturena as Chiefs began preparations for the 2023/24 season, fuelling speculation that he has agreed to take a pay cut and sign a contract extension.

Today, Chiefs announced that Khune has extended his stay at the club and will be there for one last season as a player.

Player Updates! Khune Pens His Final Chiefs Contract as Player Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player and Club captain, Itumeleng Khune, has been handed a new contract which will see him play for Amakhosi for one final season, taking his professional career to two decades.… pic.twitter.com/LgnjotAE1K — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) June 30, 2023