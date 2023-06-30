Kaizer Chiefs extend Khune contract as club lines up post-playing role for the keeper

Kaizer Chiefs have extended the contract of goalkeeper and captain Itumeleng Khune by another year.

Khune will use the extended stay to “broaden his to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club.”

He will clock two decades at the club when his final contract expires next year.

A statement by the club reads: “Kaizer Chiefs’ longest serving player and Club captain, Itumeleng Khune, has been handed a new contract which will see him play for Amakhosi for one final season, taking his professional career to two decades.

“While Khune will be involved in training and preparations for matches as a player, he will also use this year to broaden his technical acumen, as he transitions into a new coaching and ambassadorial role working with the marketing division at the Club. ”

Chiefs Sporting Director, Kaizer Motaung Jr told the club’s media: “It is remarkable that Itu, at the age of 36, has been with Chiefs for over 20 years. It speaks to his love for the game, dedication, hard work and commitment because very few achieve this feat. We hope that he gives it his all in this final season and shares his valuable experience with the younger players in the team.”