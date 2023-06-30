Maruwa unfazed by Dynamos’ ‘home away from home’ setback

Dynamos coach Herbert ‘Jompano’ Maruwa says he is not worried about the Glamour Boys’ playing their home matches out of Harare, saying they have supporters everywhere.

The Moses Maunganidze-led Dynamos executive opted to use Babourfields Stadium in Bulawayo and Bata in Gweru, following a directive from the Premier Soccer League (PSL) for all teams who were using the National Sports Stadium to look for alternative venues.

Maruwa insists playing home and away matches outside Harare will not be detrimental for DeMbare —who are seeking to end their 8-year wait for the league championship.

“We keep on telling them (the players) that Dynamos is a big club, even if we are told to play in Mt Darwin, Bulawayo or Gweru, a lot of supporters will be behind us,” Maruwa told the media ahead of his side’s trip to Gweru to face army side Black Rhinos on Sunday.

“We are a big club, we are always telling them (the players) to have a positive mind so that we achieve what we want to achieve,” he added.

Before the PSL break, DeMbare had returned to winning ways with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over ZPC Kariba and Maruwa admits it (the break) might affect their rhythm.

“It’s going to affect us in terms of rhythm, the guys were in good form and managed to score three goals. Now it’s like we are starting again, but we need to make sure we work hard and get a positive result,” said Maruwa.

Dynamos will be without captain Frank Makarati, who has started light training after recovering from injury, while forwards Tendai Matindife and Jayden Bakari will miss out due to injuries.