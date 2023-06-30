N’Golo Kante buys club in Europe

N’Golo Kante has purchased Belgian third-tier club Royal Excelsior Virton.

The midfielder, who recently signed with Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad, will take over ownership from Flavio Becca from July 1, according to a statement from the club.

“Flavio is obviously extremely happy to be able to hand over the keys of the club to N’Golo Kante, a player of great class, not only for his footballing qualities but also and above all for his universally recognised human qualities,” it said in a statement.

“Flavio is handing over a club in good financial health, free of all debt. A new board of directors will be appointed in the next few days.”

The club, which is situated near the Luxembourg border, did not disclose any financial details for the deal.

Kante becomes tbe latest player to buy a football club after the likes of Eden Hazard (San Diego), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Hammarby IF), Thomas Partey (CD Paracuellos Antamira) and Wilfred Zaha (AFC Croydon)