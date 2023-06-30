President of Malawian side Wanderers threatens to withdraw sponsorship over fans’ misbehavior

Thompson Mpinganjira —the president of Malawian top-flight side Mighty Mukuru Wanderers, has reportedly threatened to withdraw the sponsorship of the club should its fans continue to misbehave.

Wanderers fans barred their own players from boarding the team coach after their 1-1-1 draw with Dedza Dynamos at Kumuzu Stadium last Sunday.

The Wanderers fans also made headlines ealier this month, when they forced their captain Sanudi Stanley to kneel down and apoint to them, after the team’s 0-1 loss to Extreme Sport at Bingu National Stadium.

Ahead of tomorrow’s Blantyre derby against Kalisto Pasuwa’s Nyasa Big Bullets, Mpinganjira warned Wanderers fans that if they misbehave again, he will stop sponsoring the team.

“Supporters must refrain from harassing players,” he told the media.

“If this happens again, I will immediately withdraw my sponsorship. I don’t want to see any fan stopping a player from boarding the team bus,” Mpinganjira added.