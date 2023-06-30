PSG coach Galtier in police custody over allegations of discrimination

Out-going PSG boss Christophe Galtier has been taken into police custody over allegations of discrimination.

The gaffer was detained together with his son in Nice this morning.

According French outlet Le Parisien, as cited by GFFN website, the pair is being questioned by authorities in relation to accusations of alleged discrimination and racist remarks made in 2021, which emerged back in April, reportedly via former Nice sporting director Julien Fournier.

Galtier allegedly complained to Fournier about the number of ‘blacks and Muslims’ in the squad at former club Nice.

However, the coach has denied the allegations.

Reacting to the allegations in April, Galtier published a written statement which read: “I have been extremely shocked by the allegations that some people have irresponsibly made and relayed. These allegations hurt me in the deepest part of my being.

“I am a child who grew up in a council estate, in a melting pot with values of sharing and respect for others, regardless of their origins or religion. All my life and career has been guided by the the wellbeing and sharing with others.

“I cannot accept that my name and my family could be tarnished in this way. So I have decided to take legal action against anyone damaging my reputation.

“I trust our legal system and I also welcome the start of a legal proceeding this morning with serenity. I will not make anymore comments on this matter.”

Meanwhile, Galtier is set to be sacked by PSG as coach and replaced by Luis Enrique in the coming days