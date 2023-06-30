PSL confirms entry charges for CAPS United, Highlanders game

The Premier Soccer League has confirmed the gate charges for the first installment of the Battle of the Cities between CAPS United and Highlanders.

The match will be played at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday.

The Green Machine were supposed to host Bosso in Harare but the was moved to Bulawayo due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare.

The cheapest general ticket has been pegged at at $3 for the Rest of the Ground, while the Grandstands is going for $5 and the VIP is costing $10 per individual adult.

School children will pay $1 to watch the game.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.