Ranga Chivaviro still available for Zimbabwe after another Bafana Bafana snub

Ranga Chivaviro is still available to represent Zimbabwe after another Bafana Bafana snub.

The red-hot striker recently confirmed that he is open to represent Zimbabwe in international football.

The 30-year-old Kaizer Chiefs bound star was born in Limpopo, South Africa to a Zimbabwean father and a South African mother and grew up in Mpumalanga. This makes him eligible to play for any of the two nations.

South Africa seemed to have won the race to snap him up after naming him in their preliminary squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup.

But after stand-in coach Morena Ramoreboli snubbed him in his final selection for the tournament, Chivaviro is now available for Zimbabwe again.

However, he won’t be able to future soon as the country is not playing international football at the moment due to the FIFA ban.

Nonetheless, this will give him some time to sort out his Zimbabwean passport if he still wants to represent Zimbabwe in international football.

Here is the final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 COSAFA Cup.