Sticking issues in Nakamba, Luton Town talks as another transfer option emerges

New information has emerged regarding Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba’s proposed transfer to Luton Town.

The Warriors international is wanted by the EPL newcomers on a permanent deal after impressing during his six-month stay at the club last season.

The 29-year-old is not in Villa coach Unai Emery’s plans and has since been transfer listed.

Talks with Luton have been ongoing for some time but according to Sky Sports, there are now sticking issues stalling the progress.

The side is still interested in the transfer but failing to match Nakamba’s Villa wages and therefore another loan is more likely.

The website adds that the Hatters are prepared to heighten the top bracket of earners at the club, but are also mindful not to put themselves in a difficult financial position should they go straight back down.

They are therefore having to strike a careful balance during wage negotiations and want to include relegation decreases.