FC Platinum beat Chicken Inn as ZPC Kariba, Green Fuel move out of drop zone

The 2023 Castle Lager Premiership season returned in match day 13 on Saturday following a three-week break.

Defending champions FC Platinum moved to the second place on the log, at least for now, following their 2-0 win over Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium.

Thando Ngwenya scored the opening goal in the 29th minute before Walter Musona sealed the victory later in the second half.

The result stretched the Platinum Boys’ winning streak to four games, while the Gamecocks suffered their first defeat after three successive wins.

ZPC Kariba collected a victory in their first game at Nyamhunga Stadium this season.

Kauya Katuruturu used the National Sports Stadium in Harare as their home ground in the opening rounds due to the ongoing renovation works at the Kariba venue.

They beat Yadah 2-1 to move out of the drop zone.

Green Fuel also climbed to safety after cruising to a 2-0 victory over Bulawayo Chiefs.

Manica Diamonds beat Sheasham 1-0 and moved to the third place on the table.

Ngezi Platinum retained the top spot, thanks to their 2-1 win over Hwange.

Kudzai Chigwida and Delic Murimba were on target for Madamburo, while Marceline Mlilo netted the consolation for Chipangano.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 Results

Bulawayo Chiefs 0-2 Green Fuel

Manica Diamonds 1-0 Sheasham

FC Platinum 2-0 Chicken Inn

Ngezi Platinum 2-1 Hwange

ZPC Kariba 2-1 Yadah