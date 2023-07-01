“His humility struck me”: Pastom Tom Deuschle hails Nakamba

Celebration Church founder and senior pastor Tom Deuschle has hailed Marvelous Nakamba, describing the Warriors star as a human being with humility and good nature.

Nakamba is currently in Zimbabwe enjoying the off-season break after a successful season at Luton Town, where he was on loan and helped the Hatters secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer visited Celebration Church in Borrowdale, where he met Pastor Deuschle, who took to microblogging site Twitter to praise the former Club Brugge man.

Met Marvelous Nakamba this morning and had a quick catch up over coffee. His humility and good nature struck me and I believe that the season has come for him to transition from popularity to influence with his God-given gift as a soccer player, but more importantly, the… pic.twitter.com/wxP5zYGQXs — Pastor Tom Deuschle (@tomdeuschle) July 1, 2023