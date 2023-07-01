“His humility struck me”: Pastom Tom Deuschle hails Nakamba

2:30 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Celebration Church founder and senior pastor Tom Deuschle has hailed Marvelous Nakamba, describing the Warriors star as a human being with humility and good nature.

Nakamba is currently in Zimbabwe enjoying the off-season break after a successful season at Luton Town, where he was on loan and helped the Hatters secure promotion to the Premier League.

The Hwange-bred midfield enforcer visited Celebration Church in Borrowdale, where he met Pastor Deuschle, who took to microblogging site Twitter to praise the former Club Brugge man.

