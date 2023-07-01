Jordan Zemura officially becomes Udinese player

Jordan Zemura is now officially an Udinese player following the end of his deal with Bournemouth on Friday.

The Zimbabwean defender refused to extend his stay at the Cherries and agreed a contract with the Serie A club on a free transfer in May.

He signed a four-year deal with his new team, and will remain there until June 2027.

Zemura becomes the first Zimbabwean player to sign up with a Serie A club in modern history.

Udinese will also not be obliged to pay compensation to Bournemouth.

The Cherries would have been entitled to compensation via tribunal if Zemura had joined another English side, but the club will only receive a more paltry sum via FIFA’s solidarity payment scheme since he has moved abroad.