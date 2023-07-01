THE PSL IS BACK!

After a three-week break, the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League finally resumes today.

The country’s top-flight league was suspended due to a stadia crisis which left Harare with no stadium fit to host matches, as the National Sports Stadium —which was shared by eight teams —had to be renovated.

The eight teams which were using the giant facility as their home matches — CAPS United, Dynamos, Simba Bhora, Cranborne Bullets, Herentals College, Black Rhinos, Yadah were told to look for alternative home venues while ZPC Kariba’s Nyamhunga in Kariba has been given the green light to host PSL matches.

Dynamos opted for Babourfields, so did their crosstown rivals CAPS, while Premiership debutants Simba Bhora will use either Baobab or Bata.

Defending champions FC Platinum host last season’s runners-up Chicken Inn at Mandava this afternoon, and their coach Norman Mapeza spoke highly of the Gamecocks ahead of the game.

“We are going to face a good side with a good coach but we have been preparing for this game,” said Mapeza.

“They are former champions, but that won’t count for us. The right mentality and physic will play a key role for us on Saturday,” added the former Warriors captain, who has a full squad at his disposal after players who were carrying knocks recovered during the break.

Bulawayo Chiefs host GreenFuel at Luveve, while Manica Diamonds entertain Sheasham at Gibbo.

Log leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars welcome Hwange at Baobab, while ZPC host Yadah at Nyamhunga.

On Sunday, CAPS United host Highlanders at Babourfields in what should be a thriller.

Makepekepe speedy winger Phineas Bamusi described the game as a must win.

At Bata, army side Black Rhinos host Dynamos and DeMbare coach Herbert Maruwa is not worried by his charges playing both home and away matches outside Harare.

At Gibbo, Triangle host resurgent Cranborne Bullets while Herentals and Simba Bhora clash at Mandava.