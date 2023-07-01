Transfer news, rumours and updates

Liverpool have triggered €70m clause for Dominik Szoboszlai right before it expired. RB Leipzig have already been informed and paperwork is underway. Fabrizio Romano

Inter Milan have announced the departures of defenders Milan Skriniar and Danilo D’Ambrosio and midfielder Roberto Gagliardini from the club upon the expiry of their contracts.

Luis Enrique will make bidding for Manchester City’s Portugal winger Bernardo Silva, 28, his priority when he replaces Christophe Galtier as Paris St-Germain coach. 90min

Manchester United have told Inter Milan they are interested in goalkeeper Andre Onana, the Italian club’s CEO Beppe Marotta has confirmed. Sky Sports

Chelsea have agreed to let Spain full-back Cesar Azpilicueta, 33, join Atletico Madrid on a free transfer. Fabrizio Romano

Arsenal and West Ham are now discussing payment terms the £105m transfer of the England midfielder Declan Rice, 24, by Monday. The Sun

Roma coach Jose Mourinho is keen to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, 30, from club Manchester United. The Sun

Atletico Madrid have reached an agreement to sell Geoffrey Kondogbia to French club Marseille.

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic has an agreement in principle on a long-term deal to join AC Milan, but the clubs have yet to agree a transfer fee for the USA winger, 24. ESPN

Chelsea have signed striker Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal on an eight-year deal.

Chelsea forward Hakimi Ziyech’s transfer to Al Nassr is now off after the Morocco international failed a medical. Sky Sports

Barcelona have reached agreement with defender Samuel Umtiti to terminate his contract.