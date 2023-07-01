We have rectified our mistakes, says Mapeza after Chicken Inn victory

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza believes his charges have rectified the defensive mistakes which resulted in their slow start to the 2023 Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season.

The Platinum miners did not have the best of starts to their title defence, as they lost three of their opening nine games and conceded 11 goals in the process.

But after four wins on the trot, in which they have not conceded, Mapeza feels his charges are back on track.

“We are moving in the right direction now, we just have to keep the momentum going,” Mapeza said after side’s 2-0 victory over Chicken Inn at Mandava Stadium today, courtesy of goals on either side of the half time break from Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya and Walter Musona.

“A few weeks ago, people were saying we were conceding and conceding, we have rectified our problems.

“It’s always good to out there and get a clean sheet, it gives the goalkeepers, the defenders and everybody else, some confidence,” added the former Warriors captain.

Despite the resurgence, Mapeza insists the defending champions, who face Dynamos at Babourfields Stadium next week, still have a lot of work to do.

“We still have to keep working hard. We have a difficult game coming next week against Dynamos, so we have to keep working hard,” said Mapeza.

Mapeza also confirmed that Musona, who limped off with six minutes left of play and was replaced by Perfect Chikwende, just had cramps and the injury isn’t a serious one.