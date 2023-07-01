Young Warriors star to make UEFA Champions League debut this month

Young Warriors star Munashe Garananga is in line to make his UEFA Champions League debut this month.

Garananga plays for Moldovan Super Liga side club FC Sheriff, who won the championship last season to qualify for the Champions League.

The Zimbabwe international joined the team from Belarusian top-flight club Dynamo Brest in January this year.

Sheriff will begin their campaign in the inter-club competition on the Wednesday 12 July against FCV Farul Constanta of Romania.

The teams will clash in the first qualifying round, with the first leg set for Romania.

The return fixture will happen six days later in Moldova.

Sheriff made headlines in the 2021/22 season of the Champions League after beating Real Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in the group stages.

This would be the second time Garananga plays in European competitions after featuring in the UEFA Europa Conference League last term.