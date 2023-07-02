CAPS United vs Highlanders: Preview, Team News, TV Info & More

CAPS United will host Highlanders in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 encounter.

The match will happen at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare.

Kick-off is at 3 pm CAT.

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

TV Info & Stadium Entry Charges

ZTN Prime (DStv Channel 294) is expected to show the game live.

Soccer24 will bring live updates of the match.

The cheapest general ticket has been pegged at at $3 for the Rest of the Ground, while the Grandstands are going for $5 and the VIP is costing $10 per adult.

School children will pay $1 to watch the game.

Highlanders Team News

Highlanders will be without suspended left back Archiford Faira and injured Divine Mhindirira.

Mhindirira is nursing a long-term injury after having a toe operation.

CAPS United Team News

CAPS United have been boosted by the return of skipper Tonderai Mateyaunga who has not been well over the past week.

What the coaches said:

CAPS United coach Lloyd Chitembwe: “The feeling is good, and we obviously gave the boys time to regenerate and recover after going for a hectic 12 games non-stop.

“The three weeks’ break was beneficial for everyone across the board.”

Highlanders coach Baltemar Brito: “Caps United is one of the biggest teams. They assembled a side that clearly wants the championship at the start of the season. They are big guys and want to play good football, open football that is tactical but just like Dynamos, open football that people enjoy watching.”

Form:

CAPS United have 17 points, five behind Bosso, going into Match Day 13.

They are winless in their last three outings.

Highlanders are yet to taste defeat in 12 matches, having managed five wins and seven draws.

Head to Head Stats:

(Last 30 league meetings)