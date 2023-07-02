‘Gutted’ Ndiraya beamons individual mistakes as Simba Bhora slump into relegation zone

Simba Bhora coach Tonderai Ndiraya believes individual mistakes cost his charges in their 1-2 loss to Herentals College in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match played at Mandava Stadium today.

Heading into the clash, the Premiership debutants had not won any of their last four matches before the three-week PSL break.

They thought they had found their winning formula when captain Tinashe Balakasi thrust them ahead with a brilliant strike in the first half, before Prince Chama and Davison Marowa turned the game around for the Students before half time.

Ndiraya blamed the defeat on defensive mistakes, saying they cost his side the game.

“We have lost matches in the past, but to lose the match the way we lost today was very disappointing,” Ndiraya said after the game.

“Two individual mistakes really cost us the game today,” he added.

The defeat was Simba’s fifth, 13 games into their debut campaign in the country’s top flight.

They are now in the relegation zone with a paltry 12 points from 13 matches but Ndiraya is adamant the team’s fortunes will change.

“Obvious you get worried, this is the 13th match of the season, but we are not pressing the panic button. There is still time and we still have time to recover from all this,” said Ndiraya.

“The good thing is is the (transfer) widow is open now and we can bolster our team. So, we still have time. 13 games of 34 is quite a long way to go ahead but we just have to start putting our act together so that we start to collect maximum points.

“We have only won twice in the past 13 games and that’s not good enough, if you look at the quality that we have in the team.

“I’m really gutted and disappointed because the two goals we conceded were avoidable,” added Ndiraya.