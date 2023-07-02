Highlanders beat CAPS United to maintain unbeaten run as Dynamos move up

Highlanders extended their unbeaten start to the season after beating CAPS United in the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13.

The Green Machine hosted the match at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo due to the unavailability of football venues in Harare.

The game had pacey start with both teams taking turns to attack.

CAPS United didn’t take long and grabbed an early lead through Thulani Joseph, who headed in Terrence Daka’s cross.

Bosso, on the other end, maintained their charge, and won a number of set pieces in dangerous positions.

They finally got the breakthrough in the 25th minute when Lynoth Chikuhwa’s free-kick found the back of the net.

CAPS United tried to respond but were too prone to concede free-kicks in dangerous positions.

The visitors possessed greater threat in excuting those dead balls and Melikhaya Ncube smashed home from another free kick to put Tshilamoya ahead in the 42nd minute.

CAPS United showed determination in early stages of the second half but lacked precision in their final third.

Highlanders later moved to defensive mode and didn’t go forward regularly, concentrating the play in the midfield as they looked to keep the ball.

The match ended with Highlanders triumphing in the Battle of the Cities to move back to second place on the log.

Elsewhere, Black Rhinos continued their long winless run after losing 2-1 Dynamos.

Chauya Chipembere took the lead in the 55th minute through Darren Mutimuzunze.

Dembare got two penalties which were converted by Donald Dzvinyai and Elie Ilunga later in the second half to seal the come back.

The result saw the Glamour Boys moving to number 5 on the log, while Rhinos remained at the bottom.

Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 Results:

Black Rhinos 1-2 Dynamos

Caps United 1-2 Highlanders

Triangle United 2-1 Cranborne Bullets

Herentals 2-1 Simba Bhora