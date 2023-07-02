Live: Castle Lager Premiership – CAPS United vs Highlanders

Follow our live coverage of the Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 13 encounter between CAPS United and Highlanders.

Latest:

CAPS United 1-0 Highlanders

8′ Goal!!! CAPS United take an early lead through Thulani Joseph, who connect Daka’s cross.

4′ Second corner kick is taken short but CAPS United clear the danger for a throw-in.

2′ Corner kick to Highlanders, cleared for another corner.

2′ Corner kick to CAPS United, Murwira takes it but Highlanders clear the danger and quickly launch an attack.

1′ Kick-off!!!

CAPS XI: Rayners, Murwira, Zambezi, Chapusha, Madzongwe, Sarupinda, Nyoni, Thulani, Musaka, Manondo, Daka.

Highlanders XI: Sibanda, Mbeba, Muduhwa, Ndlovu, Makaruse, Ncube, Mushore, Lunga, Farisa, Chikuhwa, Manhire.

Black Rhinos 0-0 Dynamos

Rhinos XI: TBA

Dynamos XI: Tafiremutsa, Jalai, Nyahwa, K. Moyo, Dzvinyai, Mudadi, Makunike, Shandirwa, Paga, Sadiki, Chikona.

Triangle United 0-0 Cranborne Bullets

Herentals 0-0 Simba Bhora