Nakamba pays courtesy call to ED

8:44 pm
by The Soccer24 Staff

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba paid a courtesy call to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House today.

The England-based Zimbabwe international is currently in the country enjoying the off-season break after helping Luton Town secure promotion to the English Premier League.

Nakamba gifted President Mnangagwa with his signed Luton shirt.

