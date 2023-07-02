Nakamba pays courtesy call to ED

Warriors star Marvelous Nakamba paid a courtesy call to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House today.

The England-based Zimbabwe international is currently in the country enjoying the off-season break after helping Luton Town secure promotion to the English Premier League.

Nakamba gifted President Mnangagwa with his signed Luton shirt.

Marvelous Nakamba paid a courtesy call to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa. As a show of respect to the head of state, young Nakamba presented a personalised memorabilia jersey to the President. To his credit Nakamba has been promoting brand Zimbabwe through his… pic.twitter.com/24Vpizo9NL — Tendai Chirau (@TendaiChirau) July 2, 2023