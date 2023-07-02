Steve Komphela leaves Mamelodi Sundowns, joins Swallows

DStv Premiership champions Mamelodi Sundowns have announced that senior coach Steve Komphela has left the club.

Komphela has been appointed the head coach of Swallows FC.

“Mamelodi Sundowns today expressed its best wishes to Steve Komphela on his appointment as the Head Coach of Swallows FC,” reads a statement from Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns chairman Tlhopie Motsepe described the former Bafana Bafana star, who joined the Masandawana technical team in October 2020, as a loyal and devoted professional.

“Steve Komphela served Mamelodi Sundowns with loyalty and devotion and will always be a member of the Mamelodi Sundowns Family. We wish him everything of the best,” said Motsepe.