Transfer news, rumours and updates

Atalanta have rejected Man United’s £30m bid for 20-year-old Denmark forward Rasmus Hojlund. Corriere dello sport

Leicester have completed the signing of Tottenham academy graduate Harry Winks and Conor Coady from Wolves.

Bernardo Silva has been offered a £800,000-per-week salary to swap Manchester City for the Saudi Pro League. The Star

Roma are interested in signing Man United forward Mason Greenwood, 21, on loan. Sun

Chelsea have signed Portugal Under-21 international Diego Moreira from Benfica.

Newcastle’s deal to sign 23-year-old Italy midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan is set to go through but could be delayed until next week. Fabrizio Romano

AC Milan and Roma are both in talks with Adama Traore following his release at Wolves. Sky Sports

Ajax and Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber, 22, will complete a move to Arsenal worth £45m this week. Mirror

Liverpool are close to completing the transfer of Domink Szoboszlai after undergoing medical. The Athletic

Patrick Vieira is set to become the new manager at Ligue 1 club RC Strasbourg. The 47-year-old will sign a three-year contract and the deal should be completed this weekend. BBC