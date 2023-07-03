Bhasvi’s Bata Bamboozle

Referee Allen Bhasvi awarded Dynamos two controversial late penalties as the Glamour Boys came from behind to beat Black Rhinos 2-1 in a tense Castle Lager Premier Soccer match played at Bata Stadium yesterday.

After a goalless first half, which had very little to talk about in terms of clear-cut goalscoring opportunities, Darren Mutimuzunze fired Rhinos ahead with a brilliant strike five minutes into the second half.

Bhasvi then handed Dynamos a way back into the game when he awarded them a penalty in the 75th minute, when he adjudged that Chelsea Nyakope had handled in the box.

Rhinos players protested, and a lengthy stoppage ensued before Donald Dzvinyai stepped up and sent Lenon Gonese —in goal for Rhinos —the wrong way.

Basvi awarded Dynamos another penalty in time added on when substitute Denver Mukamba was brought down in the box.

Rhinos players and officials protested again and Police details had to intervene before Eli IIunga stepped up to score his first goal for Dynamos, against his former paymasters.

Saul Chaminuka, the Black Rhinos coach condemned his players’ behavior.

“I am not happy with my players’ behaviour,” Chaminuka told journalists after the game.

“If the referee says it’s a penalty, then it’s a penalty. We spoiled what could have been a come back for us,” he added.

Chaminuka’s Dynamos counterpart Herbert Maruwa, who had to win yesterday’s match to save his job after being given a 2-game ultimatum, was naturally happy that his side collected maximum points away from home.

“I am happy with the win because this was a tense match. There are players who moved from Black Rhinos to Dynamos and there was tension from the start but I’m happy we have won and now focus is on the next match,” said Maruwa.