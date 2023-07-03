Kaizer Chiefs unveil six new signings

Kaizer Chiefs have unveiled six new players signed in this transfer window.

The new arrivals include Ranga Chivaviro, who joined on a free transfer from Marumo Gallants though the deal is still disputed by Richards Bay.

Chiefs have also signed Venezuelan international Edson Daniel Castillo Garcia, for two years with an option for a further one year.

Amakhosi also snapped up Mduduzi Mdantsane from Cape Town City, Spiwe Given Msimango from TS Galaxy, Thatayaone Ditlhokwe from SuperSport United and Pule Mmodi from Lamontville Golden Arrows.

The Club has also announced that it is exploring the potential for a few more player acquisitions before the start of the season, and announcements will be made once any deals have been concluded.