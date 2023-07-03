Musona gets down to business at new club as jersey number is confirmed

Knowledge Musona got down to business on Sunday to kick start the pre-season with his new club Al Riyadh.

The Zimbabwean forward joined the Saudi Pro League newcomers following his departure at Al Tai at the end of last season.

He met his new teammates for the first this weekend when coach Yannick Ferrera led the commencement of the pre-season.

This was also the first time Ferrera met the team following his appointment last month.

Eid vibes in the air 🎉❤️🖤 Our coach meets our team for the first time before our first pre-season training starts 🤝#RiyadhFC pic.twitter.com/bGHMNugg8r — Al-Riyadh Saudi Club (@AlRiyadhFC_EN) July 1, 2023

Musona will wear jersey number 11 in his first season at Al Riyadh.

The 33-year-old wore the same jersey number at Al Taai.